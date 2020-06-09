Odessa College named as one of 10 finalists for Aspen Prize

Odessa College was recognized on the national level Tuesday.

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has announced that Odessa College is one of their 10 finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence for $1 million.

“Odessa College continues to steadily improve student enrollment and success rates by meeting students where they are,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. “College leaders, faculty, and staff work hard to ensure students have a sense of belonging in college, and deliver the skills they need to advance over the long term—rather than just in jobs that pay well but don’t last.”

According to a release, the top 10 are chosen from 1,000 community colleges across the country. The colleges are chosen for their success with propelling students to complete college and succeed after graduation.

The following colleges made the top 10 list:

Amarillo College, Amarillo, TX

Borough of Manhattan Community College, New York, NY

Broward College, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Odessa College, Odessa, TX

Pasadena City College, Pasadena, CA

Pierce College, Pierce County, WA

San Antonio College, San Antonio, TX

San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX

Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee, FL

West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah, KY

This is the third time that Odessa College has been named as an Aspen Prize finalist.