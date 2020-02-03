Odessa College holding Young Artists Competition

The Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition - an event that will showcase the talent of young musicians.

The event is open to any musician between the ages of 17-20, including vocalists or instrumentalists. Participants may perform music from any genre, including classical, jazz, pop, rock, or musical theater genres.

Finalists will participate in a live concert in front of judges on February 29, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Odessa College Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Auditorium.

Participants will compete for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. Applicants are asked to submit a video audition by February 11, 2020. Selected finalists will perform live in a concert on February 29, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Prize winners will be announced on stage immediately following the performances.

To apply musicians are asked to visit www.odessa.edu/music