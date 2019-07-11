Odessa College and UTPB teaming up to tackle teacher shortage

A new program is starting up in the Permian Basin with the goal of tackling the teacher shortage.

Odessa College and UTPB are partnering to offer an accelerated three-year teaching program called OC2UTPB.

Students taking part in the program will spend a year and a half at each campus. The first class will feature 150 students who will have the option of day, night or weekend classes.

"We are really catering the courses that are a part of this program specifically to teachers. So we are going to give them the best education possible," said Jonathan Fuentes, the Executive Dean of Academics for Odessa College.

Students who complete the program will earn their Bachelor of Arts along with a teaching certification.

"We're happy when OC is successful. OC is happy when UTPB is successful because our mutual success is accrued to the benefit of this entire community," said Doctor Sandra Woodley, President of UTPB.