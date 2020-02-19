Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo returns for 36th year on Thursday

The 36th annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo returns this weekend, February 20-22, at the Ector County Coliseum.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday (February 20 & 21), and the Finals start on Saturday February 22nd at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale each night at the Coliseum box office, and they can also be purchased online HERE.

Odessa College employees, OC students, and Wrangler Club members can attend the rodeo free of charge by showing their college ID or Wrangler Club card at the East entrance to the Ector County Coliseum.