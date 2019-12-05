Odessa College Men's Basketball defeats Franklin Phillips College 99-62

The Odessa College Wranglers cruised to a 99-62 victory over the Frank Phillips College Plainsmen on Wednesday night at the Odessa College Sports Center.

Victor Rosario led the way for the Wranglers in scoring as he put up 18 points, while adding one assist and one steal.

Tauriawn Knight rattled home 17 points, five assists and a team-high four steals.

Kareem Welch contributed 16 points of his own while grabbing two rebounds and three steals.

Next up for the Wranglers is an away game at New Mexico Junior College.