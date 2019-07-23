Odessa City Council to consider taking $93 million in debt without voter approval

The City of Odessa is considering taking on an additional $93 million dollars in debt to pay for city projects.

Tuesday evening, CBS7 spoke with Odessa’s city attorney who tells me the city wants this money to work on quite a few projects from roads to new fire stations.

Odessa City Council is considering whether or not they’ll take on this new load of debt.

Interim City Attorney Gary Landers explained that money would be used to make new water and sewer lines, build several new fire stations and a new animal shelter as well as repair roads and parks all over the city.

“With this new city council, elected city council, has been looking at master plans for streets, for transportation for sewers, for water, for parks for lots of areas,” Landers said. “What they discovered is—not a surprise anyway—there’s a lot of needs.”

Landers said instead of using a bond election the council is trying to approve a certificate of obligation, which allows the city to pick up the debt without voter approval.

Some residents don’t want more debt and voiced their opinion against it at a public meeting weeks ago.

However, Landers said as those projects have built up and Odessa’s population continues to grow, the city’s infrastructure has been strained.

For instance, he said the fire station has a tough time keeping up with emergency calls all over the county, the animal shelter was overwhelmed by a distemper outbreak earlier this year and well anyone on the road knows about the potholes.

Big problems the annual budget can’t account for.

“These projects are too big, so if you have a multimillion-dollar project it’s pretty hard to add that into an annual budget,” he said.

We asked Landers how the city will be able to handle taking on such enormous debt and he said the council is working on a plan to make sure they can pay it off right now but couldn’t share any specifics or estimate how much debt the city already has to pay.

Odessa City Council will vote on this debt at their meeting on Aug. 13.

