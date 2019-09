The Cinergy Movie Theater in Odessa is reopening on Tuesday morning.

According to Cinergy's Twitter account, the theater will be open starting at 11 a.m. The theater is located off the eastbound lanes of State Highway 191 east of Odessa.

The theater is refunding tickets that could not be used while the theater was closed for the past few days.

Saturday's shooting ended in the parking lot of Cinergy where police officers shot and killed the suspect in a shootout.