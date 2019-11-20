Odessa Chamber raised more than $1 million for mass shooting victims. Now they need to figure out how to divide it up

Ever since tragedy struck Odessa on Aug. 31, donations have been pouring in to help families of the seven people killed as well as the dozens of others who were injured by a lone gunman.

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce has compiled more than $1 million dollars but now they need to figure out how to divide it all up.

A dark day in Odessa’s history shattered seven families forever, but the aftermath brought an entire city together.

“But that’s what our community does,” Odessa Chamber of Commerce President Renee Earls said. “That’s what we’re known for. Such a tragic event brought out the very, very best in people.”

Over-sized checks lining the chamber headquarters are just a few of the donations that have poured into the city.

Organizers said donations as little as $2 to $100,000 checks have all added up to push their total over $1 million.

“I’ve been so happy with those who have reached out from out of the community, across the country literally and the people we’ve met with,” Earls said. “Either those hospitalized, or the families have been so appreciative.”

Task Force Chair Mara Barham said her team’s goal is to make sure all those funds are divided as fairly as possible.

Chamber officials said the victim families would all get the same amount.

However, the dollar amounts that will go to each of the 25 survivors is a bit trickier which is why the task force is still trying to figure out what factors will make the difference.

“Hospital days, inpatient therapy, outpatient therapy, and some of those types of quantitative costs and then we will attempt to apply that across the board to all of the victims who were affected,” Barham said.

The task force in charge of distributing the funds will host a town hall meeting at Odessa College Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. to get input from the community on how they should divide up the money.

In the meantime, you can still donate the chamber’s fund as late as Jan. 10.