Odessa Chamber of Commerce creates foundation for donations

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce has created the Odessa Community Foundation, Inc. to accept donations for the victims of Saturday's shooting and their families.

The following comes from The Odessa Chamber of Commerce:

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce grieves in our community’s loss over the weekend. However, the senseless act of one person does not define the residents that proudly call Odessa and Ector County home.

What defines our community is the genuine love and outpouring support that has been shown from our fellow Odessans, as well as from people near and far.

The Odessa Community Foundation, Inc. is set up as an avenue to receive donations to help the victims and their families. While people are experiencing a tremendous loss, they should not be faced with a financial crisis.

Please consider donating to help our neighbors and show support during this time of community mourning.

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Staff join in continued prayers for those affected by this horrific situation. Our community is strong - may our West Texas love, kindness and hospitality prevail during this dark time.

Click here to donate.