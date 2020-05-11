Odessa Bible Church back to hosting in-person services

Worshipers are now allowed to gather inside after Gov. Abbott moved to loosen stay at home orders.

This Sunday one Odessa church held its first service in weeks.

Members of Odessa Bible Church gathered to pray and once again enjoy the comfort and support of their fellow churchgoers.

But of course not without some changes.

The church goers were also divided into 14 different rooms to practice safe social distancing

Senior pastor Bob Thayer couldn't be happier to see the members of the church while also following the proper safety precautions.

“We passionately believe that people are not just physical but they’re physical and they’ve got to be able to tend to their souls,” Thayer said. “Fear, and anxiety, and depression grow in isolation so offering a service where people can come and worship the lord together was important. I’ve got hundreds of face masks and gallons of hand sanitizer. But getting people together to worship is important for our community so it was great to have them back.”

Odessa Bible Church will continue hosting services next weekend at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.