Odessa Arts creating piece to remember August 31 mass shooting

The mass shooting on August 31 is an event that will forever be in our hearts… Odessa Arts is cultivating a project for a piece that will sit at Memorial Gardens so that residents can come together and unite as a community.

“Almost immediately after the shooting I had a meeting with Mayor Turner and he expressed interest in making sure we had something in making sure we had something to, a gathering place,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said. “A piece of art for people to come in and mourn, and grieve, and heal.”

138 artists have applied to be the one chosen to make this piece. Ham says the process in choosing the artist to make this special artifact couldn’t be harder, but will be one of the most historic pieces of art in the Permian Basin.

“We put together, along with the Public Art committee, some community stakeholders to select an artist to design a piece that will sit at Memorial Gardens for the community,” Ham said.

And while there isn’t a way to completely get rid of the trauma from that tragic day. Having an avenue to come together as members of the Permian Basin is the goal of this piece to remember those who were and still are affected by the mass shooting on August 31.

“Being able to put a piece of art in our community where people can gather, and people can mourn and people can start to heal as a community just shows the power that art can have in a community. And that makes me very proud.”

If you would like to donate to the mass shooting art piece you can go to odessaarts.org