Odessa Animal Shelter holding $30 vaccination clinic

The Odessa Animal Shelter is giving the public a chance to vaccinate their pets.

A $30 vaccination clinic will be held on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shelter will provide vaccinations for bordetella, rabies and DA2PPV. City/county licenses will also be provided.

Microchips will be available for $15. The vaccinations and microchips must be paid for in cash.

All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier.

The Odessa Animal Shelter is located at 910 West 42nd Street.