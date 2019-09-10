Odessa Animal Shelter holding $30 vaccination clinic

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Odessa Animal Shelter is giving the public a chance to vaccinate their pets.
A $30 vaccination clinic will be held on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The shelter will provide vaccinations for bordetella, rabies and DA2PPV. City/county licenses will also be provided.
Microchips will be available for $15. The vaccinations and microchips must be paid for in cash.
All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier.
The Odessa Animal Shelter is located at 910 West 42nd Street.