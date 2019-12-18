Odessa Animal Shelter encouraging adoptions with "Home for the Holidays" event

The Odessa Animal Shelter is hoping that you can find a permanent home for their four-legged friends.

The "Home for the Holidays" event will allow Odessans to temporarily foster furry friends during the holidays.

You can then bring then back the day after Christmas or permanently adopt them.

The pets have already been examined and pet food will be provided for the people who take part in the event.

"We currently have approximately 150 dogs here at the shelter that need a good home...This is an excellent opportunity to just them them out and see if you like them," said Odesa Police Department Corporal Steve LeSueur.

The event will be held from December 23-26. The shelter is located at 910 West 42nd Street.