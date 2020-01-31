Odessa American suing City of Odessa

The Odessa American has filed a lawsuit against the City of Odessa to force the city to release public crime records in a timely manner and in accordance with state law.

For months, the OA has battled the city to provide public documents to both the OA and the public that includes police reports and probable cause affidavits in a timely manner without redacting information that has always been considered public information under Texas law.

“The amount of information the city has been withholding from the public is appalling,” said attorney John Bussian, a media law specialist. “All of this information has always been immediately available for review by the public and the media and there is no legal or other justification for the city’s change in course.”

Bussian said the unfortunate part of the OA enforcing the public records law is that the city ends up paying not only its own lawyers but also the lawyers for those requesting the records. “It’s a waste of tax dollars.”

The city abruptly changed the traditional practice of releasing public crime information following the Odessa mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, that ended with 7 people dead and 25 others wounded. Police reports from that shooting that were requested in the days following the shooting were only released late Monday.

“This is clearly illegal, and any citizen – not just members of the news media – should be outraged by this,” OA Publisher Patrick Canty said. “When it comes to public records, Texas law makes it very clear that unless there are specific and limited circumstances all of these records are presumed to be public and must be made available in a timely manner.

“The city has flipped that principle on its ear and has taken the exact opposite approach, making the news media and the public play a game of ‘Mother May I?’ to obtain in a timely manner documents that have always been obvious public information throughout this state and the rest of the country. The city is not our ‘mother,’ and they have no legal or ethical right to demand anyone ask their permission. That information belongs to all of us.”

It was after the shootings that the city began to demand freedom of information requests for all probable cause affidavits and police reports, which violates the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA). Information that is always considered public does not require an FOI request – certainly not information that is covered under the TPIA. The change by the city resulted in reports on basic crimes to be delayed by days or weeks and often with large portions of the reports blacked out.

In the past, the Odessa American received requested police records from the municipal court and not the city attorney’s office and often had those records in a few hours and unredacted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE..