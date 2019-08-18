Odessa American profiles our own Tom Tefertiller; On the disabled list with a knee injury, but not out of the game

Viewers tuned in to CBS7 will notice Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller is using a new format to deliver the weather segment.

Tefertiller is using Skype during the station’s weather report following what he described as a “freak accident” that took place in the studio on July 25.

“I slipped on some cables and I usually catch myself, but I didn’t this time and I landed square on my kneecap on the left side and busted it in three places,” he said. “The fall occurred on a Thursday after our 10 o’clock show.”

The meteorologist temporarily stepped away from his work to have surgery and to begin the recovery process. He said he will not be cleared to return to the station until early September.

“He’s a huge, integral part of what we do every day,” CBS7 News Director Scott Pickey said. “We didn’t want him to be off the air for six weeks and we asked if he’d be up to Skype from home like we do on Facebook live on the camera in the weather office.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE ODESSA AMERICAN.