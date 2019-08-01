Oceans Behavioral Hospital Permian Basin hosts back to school supply drive

It’s almost that time of year again.

Students are getting ready to head back to school and Oceans Behavioral Hospital Permian Basin is helping them on their way.

The hospital hosted a backpack and school supply drive benefiting kids all over Odessa and Midland.

Families brought dozens of backpacks, notebooks, markers and other goodies for students to take home after enjoying a few fun activities.

Organizers said they first hosted these events primarily to give kids an outlet to cope with the stressors that come along with back to school season but decided the supply drive would be a big help too.

“It’s super exciting having everybody come out here and enjoy everything just to see their facial reactions, getting their backpack and school supplies,” Oceans Behavioral Hospital Permian Basin Community Liaison Jessica Gonzalez said. “And mom and dad don’t have to worry about it. So, that’s a plus.”

Oceans said they had a great turnout today and plan to host the drive again next year.