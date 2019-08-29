Occidental Petroleum donates bikes to Midland and Odessa students

Today students across the Permian Basin got a special surprise that is going to help promote a healthy community.

These bikes were specifically selected because they can grow with the students up to 5th grade or even longer.

Occidental Petroleum along with the help from Wish for Wheels, gave a total of 165 Huffy bikes with helmets to students at both De Zavala Elementary in Midland and Ireland Elementary in Odessa.

According to Brad Butler the Facilities Engineering Manager for Occidental well over 50 employee’s showed up and volunteered their time at Thursdays event.

The volunteers went to the two schools to help teach bike safety tips and to distribute the bikes to the students.

“These are very deserving kids. We want every kid to be able to have a bike and be able to have a chance at having fun. We all remember what it was like, back in the day when we were kids having a bike and riding down the street. We want that for every child. We want to be able to promote an active lifestyle,” said Butler.

This is the second year that Occidental teamed up with Wish for Wheels.

Kyle Parker with Wish for Wheels said opportunities like this help get kids get up and get active.

“The typical reaction is one that I can’t quite explain but maybe more so that has to be demonstrated,” said Parker.

Parker started to dance and shouting in excitement.

“Kids are extremely ecstatic when we pull out this many bikes,” said Parker.

The two will be delivering more bikes to students in Kermit, Texas on Friday.