ORMC releases recovered COVID-19 patient

Odessa Regional Medical Center released Claudia Monclova earlier today as she’s one of the first patients to recover from COVID-19 after testing negative for the virus for the second time. Monclova was in the hospital for three weeks and even spent some time on a ventilator. And her husband Henry says this all started when Claudia began to experience shortness of breath.

We were just sitting at home and the wife just started complaining about chest pains, hard of breathing,” Henry Monclova said. “She was getting cold chills and before I knew it she was finding it hard to move around the house, just to get up and walk around and what not. So we decided to bring her to the emergency hospital and figure out what was going on.”

The Monclova’s almost lost Claudia just over a week ago, but faith and hope through the support of their family, friends, and pastor led the Monclova family through these challenging weeks.

“The first week, I was a mess. But the last two weeks with everyone behind me, it’s just helping me and uplifting me. We’re thinking positive and we’re standing here today now,” Monclova said.

“Like a church you learn how to communicate,” pastor Larry Hood said. “We communicate with our leadership. Through texting and through messaging. When he sends me something they hear it too. There’s been a lot of rejoicing going on today.

After over a week of battling the coronavirus the doctor’s gave Claudia a new medicine that saw her make progress within 24 hours, as Monclova began to turn the corner in the right direction towards recovery.

“It’s a miracle story. You know by the grace of God it happened over night. The whole time I was waiting at home waiting for her, lonely. But I did have my pastor. I had the church community. I had lots of friends, family able to see her come out of the hospital. That is a big accomplishment right there,” Monclova said.

