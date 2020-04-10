ORMC nurses heading to Boston to help fight COVID-19 surge

A small group of Odessa nurses are stepping up to help a sister hospital in Boston dealing with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

Just this week, Boston confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

When hospitals signaled, they need help fighting this surge, five brave ORMC nurses answered the call.

These nurses will spend the next month on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus in a city with more than 2,000 cases and counting.

It’s a tall order that could be nerve-racking, if it weren’t for friends like these.

“I prayed and I have a constant support from my family, friends, co-workers,” ORMC Nurse Marissa Sierra said.

That was abundantly clear Friday as the ORMC staff and family members came together to show their love and support as the nurses get ready to board their flight.

“We’re really proud like to be able to say like our mom’s out there making a difference like on other people not just like her own family,” Sierra’s daughter Julianna Franco.

So, with a few more hugs and comforting prayers, each of them know, no matter how far they go, their hometown is by their side.

“I know I made the right decision and that’s why we’re going,” Sierra said.

That fifth nurse who volunteered will be catching a different flight Saturday.