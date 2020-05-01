ORMC nurse recounts treating "overwhelming" number of COVID patients in Boston

Three weeks ago, a small team of ORMC nurses volunteered to help their sister hospital in Boston that was being overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Marissa Sierra is a seasoned nurse with 15 years of experience under her belt, but she said she’s never seen anything like this.

When we last saw the ORMC nursing team departing for Boston, they were ready for anything.

That’s fortunate because as soon as they landed, they hit the ground running.

“It was just overwhelming,” Sierra said. “In that small hospital, there was more than Midland and Odessa put together.”

Sierra said the Good Samaritan hospital in Boston had up to 130 positive COVID patients at one time during the worst weeks of Boston’s surge.

Every shift, she would visit floor after floor occupied by coronavirus patients constantly swapping out her PPE gear to prevent further spread.

“It’s what you’re doing constantly for 12 hours,” she explained. “Washing hands, I mean my hands are cracking. I’ve never washed my hands so many times.”

Because few or no visitors are allowed to see infectious patients, Sierra explained nurses like her don’t just serve as caretakers during this pandemic.

For so many patients, they’re much more than that.

“She was talking about her family and I remember telling her, y’know, hey I’m your family,” she said. “I’m here. Y’know, just to try to comfort them.”

Most of those patients recovered thanks to these nurses, but for many others their help just wasn’t enough.

“As many as four patients would pass away in one shift,” Sierra recounted. “That’s more than I have ever dealt with, y’know, in my nursing—in my 15 year nursing career.”

It’s a tough environment for any medical worker, but Sierra said the Good Samaritan staff taught her to handle even the darkest days with grace.

“You start to realize that the patients are, what really matters is you need to be calm for them,” she said. “I think that’s whenever you really adjust.”

Sierra said one of the toughest parts is being away from her kids.

So, it’s fitting when their mission is complete, they’ll fly back home on Mother’s Day where her children will be waiting for her.

