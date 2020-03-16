ORMC implements visitor restrictions

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Odessa Regional Medical Center will be implementing visitor restrictions starting Tuesday, March 17 for concerns over coronavirus COVID-19.
The following comes from ORMC:
Effective 3/17/2020, the following visitor schedule will be enforced:
1. Only visitors 18 years or older will be allowed
2. Visits must be CDC screened and cleared (including a temperature reading)
3. Visitors will only be allowed from 4 pm – 8 pm
4. Only one visitor per patient
5. The following patients will be allowed one support person with extended visiting times, but will not be allowed another visitor:
a. Maternity
b. Day Surgery
c. Emergency Department
d. Pediatrics
e. Critical Care Unit
6. Visitors or family will not be allowed to congregate inside the hospital