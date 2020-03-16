ORMC implements visitor restrictions

The Odessa Regional Medical Center will be implementing visitor restrictions starting Tuesday, March 17 for concerns over coronavirus COVID-19.

The following comes from ORMC:

Effective 3/17/2020, the following visitor schedule will be enforced:

1. Only visitors 18 years or older will be allowed

2. Visits must be CDC screened and cleared (including a temperature reading)

3. Visitors will only be allowed from 4 pm – 8 pm

4. Only one visitor per patient

5. The following patients will be allowed one support person with extended visiting times, but will not be allowed another visitor:

a. Maternity

b. Day Surgery

c. Emergency Department

d. Pediatrics

e. Critical Care Unit

6. Visitors or family will not be allowed to congregate inside the hospital