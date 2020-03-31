ORMC announces OB/GYN program

The Odessa Regional Medical Center has announced that it is now offering an OBG/YN hospitalist program for patients at its hospital and those arriving in Labor and Delivery.

"Staffing Odessa Regional Medical Center with hospital-based OB/GYN physicians serves to enhance patient safety and improve the coordination and efficiency of care," said Stacey Brown, President of ORMC. "It also provides peace of mind for our patients since an OB/GYN is available at a moment's notice to step in to provide care."

The program will be make board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists available on-site all hours of the week.

The physicians will provide the following services:

-providing care in times of emergency prior to the arrival of a patient's own physician;

-supporting the care of high-risk pregnancy patients;

-and delivering babies for patients who don't have an obstetrician.

“This program does not take the patient from her own OB/GYN physician,” said Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “It ensures that every patient, regardless of time of day or physician association, is seen by an OB/GYN right away if she needs urgent care.”