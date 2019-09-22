ORMC & Pink the Basin host annual ‘Cups for a Cause’

People from all over West Texas showed up at Crossroads Church in Odessa all to run for a good cause.

Each September, Odessa Regional Medical Center teams up with Pink the Basin to host ‘Cups for a Cause.’

Organizers said this fundraiser helps raise breast cancer awareness for women in the Permian Basin.

Valerie Longoria with Pink the Basin said this year has been their best turn out yet and all the money raised is going towards breast cancer research.

Longoria said they had well over 600 participants running in both the 5K and 10K.

“The Permian Basin have some areas that do not have a hospital so they do not have mammography machines. That is why you are only having half of the women who are actually getting their mammograms. That is why it is so important to have events like this to get the information out there to the community as a reminder,” said Longoria.

Longoria said people looking for more resources on breast cancer and how they can get involved with the fight, can visit their website for more information.