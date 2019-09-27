OPINION: Cheap hotel rooms in Midland-Odessa are a bad sign for frackers

How bad are things in the Permian basin? You can actually book a hotel room in Midland, Texas, at a reasonable price.

A finance source I speak with contacted me this week with the news they were paying $250 a night for their room at a decent hotel chain there. This isn’t the usual sort of thing they text me about, I assure you. The reason they wrote was that a similar room had cost them about $800 six months ago – Ritz prices in a town with no Ritz.

So I contacted STR, a research firm and consultancy that tracks these data for the hotel and tourism industries. Looking at Midland and its neighbor Odessa together, the average rate for hotel rooms in August was just under $130 a night (before tax), according to STR’s data. That’s down from about $138 in March. That doesn’t seem like a big drop – except for three important things.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE AT BLOOMBERG.COM.