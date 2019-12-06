OPEC nations, Russia agree to cut oil output to lift prices

The countries of the OPEC oil-producing cartel and ally Russia say they have agreed to cut crude production by an extra 500,000 barrels a day.

Their goal is to to support the price of fuel and energy around the world.

But they also do not want to lose global market share to the United States, which keeps pumping more oil. Friday's decision came after long talks at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

Russia is not part of OPEC but has been coordinating production levels with the cartel in recent years.