OPD receives donation to help fight the opioid epidemic

The Odessa Police Department got a donation that will help them combat the opioid epidemic in the Permian Basin.

Officers can administer the spray through the victim’s nose and the Narcan will take seconds to save a person’s life.

Jackie Durate with the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse clears out the OPD ‘Drug Drop Off’ box every Tuesday and she said this donation is needed to fight the epidemic.

“There is an opioid overdose hourly in our Permian Basin. People here are actually dying and passing away from an opioid overdose, miss-us, miss-abuse, and all the above,” said Durate.

Durate said, hourly overdoses and being 15th in the nation for opioid deaths is part of the reason why the 150 Narcan Nasal Sprays were given to the Odessa Police Department.

According to Steve LeSueur with OPD, Narcan is a medication to help reverse the effects of an overdose.

“We see things from a completely different perspective. We respond to overdoses pretty much on a daily basis. We don’t see before. We see the after effect,” said LeSueur.

“We wear a lot of hats. In a lot of cases we respond to these incidents. We arrive on scene before the medics do,” said LeSueur.

Durate said it only takes 5 days for someone to get addicted to opioids so it is even a good idea for someone prescribed opioids for long periods to keep a box of Narcan.

“Opioids are administered to anybody who has broken an arm, whose has dental procedures done. Even animals get Tramadol. So people are using opioids more than you think,” said Durate.

She said anyone can pick up Narcan Nasal Spray at their local Walgreens or CVS for about $130 dollars per box.

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting their National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26th, 2019.

The organization will be at a location in both Midland and Odessa.