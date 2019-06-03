OPD investigating hit and run

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to find the driver from a hit and run crash back in May

Police responded to the hit and run call in the 4600 block of Golder on the afternoon of May 3rd.

When police arrived officers spoke with a person who said they had been struck by an older model green and white Ford F-250.

Police say the driver of the Ford F-250 then left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements, and was last seen driving east on 48th Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Hit & Run Investigator L. Waychoff at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.