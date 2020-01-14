OPD identifies man found dead in Odessa last Saturday

Odessa police have identified the man found dead in Odessa last Saturday as Jesse Matthew Coartney, 37.

According to the Odessa Police Department, no one has been arrested regarding this case.

Police say that they are now investigating the body found in Odessa over the weekend as a suspicious death.

According to the Odessa Police Department, foul play has not been ruled out in the case.

The body has been taken to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

Odessa Police are at a home on 49th Street and Dawn Avenue investigating a death.

The call came into officers around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a body was found, according to the OPD public information officer.

Law enforcement vehicles are blocking off traffic from the area as crime scene investigators are going in and out of the home.

Police tell CBS7 that no other information is expected to be released on Saturday, but neighbors tell our reporter on scene that detectives told them they are investigating this death as a homicide.