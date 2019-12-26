OPD and FBI investigating after robber steals from Frost Bank

Odessa Police and the FBI are investigating after a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from Frost Bank Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported and investigators don't know the robber was armed.

The man reportedly walked into the bank, gave the teller a note asking for the money and ran away.

He is described as a 5'9"-5'10" white man who was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, sunglasses and a multicolored jacket.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it's made available.