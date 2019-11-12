OPD: Woman's passenger window shattered in apparent road rage incident

Odessa Police are investigating after a case of apparent road rage left an 18-year-old woman frightened.

CBS7 spoke to the father of that woman did not want to be identified out of fear for his daughter’s safety.

He said his daughter pulled in front of a truck while driving down 191 and that driver was not happy about it.

The father showed photos of what her car looked like after he said that truck driver followed the woman to a red light on 42nd Street and smashed her passenger window open.

The police report said the driver walked up to window, broke it open while cussing at the woman and at first tried to reach inside to open the door before driving away.

Before he did, the woman managed to snap this photo of the truck as the driver pulled away.

Odessa Police said no one has been arrested for this incident.

