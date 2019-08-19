OPD: man charged after traffic stop-turned-evasion led to the discovery of cocaine

An Odessa man is facing several charges after a traffic stop-turned-evasion and search led to the discovery of cocaine, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Thomas Freeman was charged with evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance, according to a report from the department.

The report details that on Saturday morning, an OPD officer was driving and saw a car driving with a flat tire near through the intersection of E. 17th Street and N. Tom Green. The officer drove behind the car to see if the driver needed assistance. The driver sped up over the speed limit, then the officer turned on lights and sirens for a traffic stop, according to the document.

The vehicles stopped. Odessa Police said the man, later identified as Freeman, left his car and ran away into an alleyway then a backyard on North Hancock. More police were called to the area.

When officers caught up with Freeman, he resisted arrest, according to OPD.

When police searched the vehicle Freeman was operating, they found a "white rock like substance consistent with crack cocaine" inside the middle console, driver's side floor board, and rear passenger floor board.

The substance tested positive for cocaine, according to OPD.

Freeman was charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.