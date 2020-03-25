OPD: 18-year-old in critical condition after running from police

An 18-year-old is in a Lubbock hospital tonight in critical condition after trying to run from an Odessa police officer.

Investigators say the officer caught Anthony Maldonado speeding westbound on West 8th Street around 1:00 a.m. this morning. He tried to pull him over, but he said Maldonado wouldn't stop.

So the officer forced Maldonado over, and he ended up hitting a light pole on the Northeast corner of 8th Street and West Loop 338.

Maldonado was driving a Chrysler 300.

He was taken to a local hospital but then was air-lifted to Lubbock.

No one else was hurt.