ONLY ON CBS7: Police reports show new details on youngest victim killed in mass shooting

The newly released police records show Leila Hernandez, 15, was gunned down just before 3:30 PM on August 31, 2019 in the parking lot of Freedom Buick GMC .

According to the police reports, an officer investigating the scene reported: “..it was determined the shooting at the dealership occurred at approximately 1529 hour real time…”

However, according to other OPD records, the first police officer was not dispatched to that crime scene until more than an hour later.

That responding officer reports: “1647 hours I was dispatched to a gunshot victim at… Freedom Motors… I responded code to the scene due to the high amount of victim calls and that there was an active shooter at large.”

As that officer arrived it quickly became clear that it was too late. Leila was unresponsive and the paramedics had to rush off to other victims.

“The paramedics advised that she was gone and there was nothing they could do for her. They advised that they were going to leave the scene and move to the next one.”

Leila and her family were at the dealership that day shopping for a new pickup truck.

Officers recounted what Leyla’s step-father saw with chilling new details: “He said he observed a W/N/M with long blond hair wave at him… said he was starting to wave back when he observed the barrel of an unknown style rifle being pointed out of the window at him.”

The step-father immediately knew his teen daughter had been shot.

“He said he heard several shots… he heard screams and his daughter lying on the ground. He said that he went over to her and took off his shirt to use as a pressure dressing because she was bleeding from her shoulder.”

Leila was not the only one shot. He brother, Nathan, was hit as he tried to protect his sister from the gunfire.

Nathan explained what happened to another officer as he was being treated at a local hospital

“… Nathan advised that he attempted to use his body as a shield to protect (redacted) and he was shot in the right forearm.”