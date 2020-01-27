ONLY ON CBS7: For the first time. police report released to CBS7 details afternoon of mass shooting

PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THE FOLLOWING IS A DETAILED ACCOUNT OF SOME OF WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE AND DURING THE LABOR DAY MASS SHOOTING IN ODESSA. IT COULD BE EMOTIONALLY UPSETTING TO SOME.

This is from a case report filed by Odessa Police Officer Taylor Box. It was received tonight and obtained by CBS7 from the City of Odessa through a public records request.

Narrative: On 08/31/2019 at approx. 1329 hours, I was dispatched to 2200 E Murphy (Journey Oilfield Services) in reference to a Disturbance.

Before my arrival, I was informed of the actor, who the complainant identified as Seth Ator (later confirmed to be Ator, Seth W/N/M (DOB: 09/27/1982)) had been the causing a disturbance by acting crazy and

screaming at the complainant.

As I was traveling SB in the 800 blk of N Grandview Ave, Dispatch further advised that the complainant had closed the gate to the lot of the business and turned off the power to prevent Ator from leaving using

the receiver to open the gate.

Dispatch then advised that the complainant stated Ator had drove through the fence line of the property damaging it in his personal cream 1990s model Toyota.

The complainant, who later identified himself as Madrid, Angel W/H/M then advised that he observed Ator last scene traveling WB on Murphy St.

As I approached closer to the area of S Grandview Ave and E Murphy Ave, I did not see Ator in the his vehicle. I then traveled WB on E Murphy Ave attempting to locate the vehicle traveling all the way to S Dixie Blvd.

I then heard Cpl. J. Santana advised he was on scene of the original location (2200 E Murphy), to which I informed Cpl. Santana that I was

back in route to assist him with the scene.

As I arrived on scene, I observed the damaged fence line described by Dispatch and the complainant.

I then made contact with Madrid to which he advised that he contacted Ator to come into the office and terminate him after finding out about a third complaint Ator had gotten at a contracted job site.

Madrid further advised that Ator was complained on twice at a contracted location called and after the second complaint, Madrid had Ator work for the second contracted location that he called.

Madrid learned of Ator "mouthing off" to the employees at the

Compass location and decided to fire him.

Madrid then called Ator in to fire him, requested he give the keys and

receiver to the gate of the property, and leave the premises.

Madrid then advised that Ator started becoming very irate and began making "crazy statements" about the team leader of BJ Services and the dispatchers that work the for the company.

Madrid further advised that Ator was making statements about the other workers and dispatchers were part of a conspiracy of child pornography and tracking his whereabouts without his consent.

Madrid then advised that Ator left the office and went to his personal vehicle to leave the property.

Madrid advised that because of that and the fact that he had not returned the keys and receiver he requested, he had closed the gate to the property and turned the breaker off to the gate to prevent Ator from leaving.

Madrid advised that he then kept telling Ator to give him the keys and receiver and he would open the gate and let Ator leave, but Ator continued bargaining with him telling him to open the gate and then he would give him the keys and receiver.

Madrid then advised that Ator then drove his Toyota through the fence line and went WB on Murphy Ave.

I asked Madrid about how much would the fence cost him to repair and Madrid gave me the approx. amount of $3000.00. I further asked Madrid about the keys and receiver and Madrid advised the receiver cost approx. $10 and the cost to replace the locks/ keys would cost him approx. $450.00 to replace all of the keys and locks to the business.

Madrid then agreed to fill out a field witness statement for

documentation and does wish to press charges.

Dispatch had then advised both Cpl. Santana and I of Ator repeatedly calling 911 to speak to either me or Cpl. Santana about the incident of him being kidnapped and being forced against his will to watch pornography.

Dispatch further advised that Ator stated he had to break out through the gate to escape.

Dispatch then advised that Ator would hang up and dial 911 again after being put on hold and while speaking to Dispatch, he demanded he speak with the FBI.

I attempted to call his cell phone number twice, but was unable too. I then asked Dispatch to patch me through to Ator's phone to contact him, but was informed by Dispatch that they were currently on the phone with him and attempting to transfer Ator to my personal phone, however he was continuously acting very irate towards Dispatch.

Cpl. Santana shortly after advised that after speaking with Dispatch on the phone, they would transfer Ator to his personal phone. Shortly after that, Ator was transferred.

(SENTENCE REDACTED)

Ator began advising what was informed by Dispatch of him being held against his will and forced to watch pornography. I then tried to direct Ator's attention towards the disturbance I was originally dispatched to with Madrid and his work.

Ator began advising that Madrid attempted to kidnap him by closing the gate on him and keeping him inside of the property lot. I asked Ator what did Madrid do or say that made him think he was being kidnapped and Ator was unable to answer but stated that he had video footage of Madrid attempting to kidnap him.

I asked Ator to meet me somewhere to allow me to acquire a copy of that video footage for evidence or take the video footage to the front desk of the PD, but Ator advised he did not trust me with it and would give a copy to a reliable source of his.

Ator then changed the toped (sic) and directed his attention towards the dispatchers and workers of BJ Services. Ator advised that the workers, dispatchers, and several other agencies including Verizon Wireless were all part of a conspiracy of child pornography and other illegal acts such as cyberstalking his whereabouts without his consent.

Ator began advising that he was needing access to a "htp address", which I believe he meant as an IP Address for wifi computer access, to delete his whereabouts from the system. Ator further advised that he believed that this conspiracy cult were the reason why his sister (who he did not identify) had committed suicide back in 2015.

Ator advised that the "conspirators" had taken photographs of his sister and altered them to be elicit photographs and posted them on her social media. Ator advised that because of that, his sister had "shot herself in the head with a shotgun and was transported by ambulance, but didn't make it."

Ator then advised that he has been constantly reporting these conspirators for the past five years to the Dallas FBI agency, Odessa Police Dept, Midland Police Dept, the FBI in general, and South Dakota PD. I asked Ator if he could reference some one to me in South Dakota to allow me to speak to them, but gave a number that I was unable to

understand.

At first, I attempted to look for any documentation of Ator reporting the incidents to OPD, but found nothing at the time. Later on in the day, I was able to locate several reports of OPD coming in contact with Ator and him making the same statements to Officers.

(SENTENCE REDACTED)

Ator then began asking for the address number he was previously talking about to which I informed him I did not know anything about it. Ator replied with how I was probably part of the "cult" and would be charged for perjury in my law enforcement career for lying to him about not knowing the number.

Ator then advised he would go to Verizon and get the number from them. I asked Ator if he was going to ask the workers of Verizon for the

number and Ator advised he would and if he wouldn't get it, he would find another way. Ator once again then demanded I give him the number, to which I re-advised that I did not know what he was talking about. Ator then stated that BJ service, Madrid, and all of the other companies that were involved in the conspiracy were then going to murder him and get away with it. The conversation was then over with and Ator hung up.

Shortly after hanging up with Ator, Dispatch broadcasted over the radio of a Reckless Driver at SW Loop 338 and E I-20.

The complainant calling stated that there was a W/M driving a gold colored Toyota Camry bearing TX LP# LHH4711 traveling SB on SW Loop 338 driving erratically and displaying a "long rifle."

The complainant further advised that the vehicle was last scene passing by Halliburton Services on I-20. Cpl. Santana then advised to Dispatch that the vehicle in that broadcast matched the description of Ator. I checked the registration status of the vehicle LP to see the registered

owner return come back to Seth Ator, our actor.

While speaking with Ator on the phone, I did not think that Ator was in possession of a firearm at that time and Madrid never mentioned Ator having a rifle inside of his vehicle when arguing with Ator outside in the property lot.

Two DPS Troopers were on scene with Cpl. Santana and I that were responding if we needed assistance. At that time, we did not need the Troopers assistance and I advised to them we were Code 4.

Shortly after hearing the broadcast of the reckless driver, I notified Dispatch to have the Troopers respond to assist Cpl. Santana in case Ator was in route back to the address of the disturbance.

Cpl. Santana and I both grabbed our duty issued patrol rifles and prepared for Ator to arrive.

The Troopers did arrive and shortly after, Dispatch informed us of Ator being seen at the intersection of Crane and W Murphy Ave. I informed the Troopers and they geared up as well.

Cpl. Santana told Madrid to go inside of his business after hearing about Ator at Crane and Murphy. Madrid advised to us that there was a job site location by that intersection, (REDACTED.)

I broadcasted over the radio the address to inform the responding Officers to locate Ator at the job site.

The Officers that responded later advised of not being able to locate Ator in his vehicle and went back into service.

Cpl. Santana, the two DPS Troopers, and I remained at the scene of the disturbance for a short time incase Ator was still in route to that location, but did not ever see him or his vehicle pass by.

I informed the Troopers all of the information we had collected about Ator being his vehicle LP, description of the vehicle, Ator's information, and a photograph of him from a jailing record.

The Troopers then advised that they would go attempt to locate him at his registered address from his LP and left the scene.

Cpl. Santana and I informed Madrid to get inside of his vehicle and go home. We both then left the scene.

I started heading towards the PD after leaving the scene and heard Dispatch broadcast a radio transmission of a DPS Trooper that had been shot off of I-20.

Dispatch further informed of a vehicle that matched the same description of Ator's. Dispatch then advised of the vehicle heading WB on I-20.

I began heading to the intersection of West County Rd and I-20 after Dispatch advised they were unsure where the DPS Trooper was shot at.

Sgt. R. Martin advised to have units dispatched to the western side and eastern side of Odessa off of I-20 to check.

As I arrived to the intersection of I20 and West County Rd, I observed several DPS Troopers on the side of the road. I approached them and began informing them of the vehicle LP and actor.

Shortly after, one of the DPS Troopers was on the phone and stated that the vehicle was last scene head NB on the SE Loop 338 from I-20.

Dispatch then began stating of a gunshot victim in the area of SE Loop 338 and Trunk. Officers responded while I left I-20/ West County Rd and headed NB on West County Rd towards W 42nd St.

Dispatch then advised of several gunshot victims all across the northeastern portion of Odessa, therefore I responded Code 3 EB on 42nd St.

Dispatch continued advising of several more gunshot victims appearing all across the northeastern portion part of Odessa and other Officers responding to each locations.

I asked Dispatch where I was needed and was told to respond to the area of Starbucks on E 42nd St in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Shortly after, I heard several Officers on scene of the gunshot victim at Starbucks and asked Dispatch where else I was needed.

I then heard of Ator possibly driving EB on 42nd St. I then responded to assist in locating him. Dispatch further advised of several more gunshot

victims and I asked where I was needed to help and was told to respond to the area of E 38th St and Walnut for a gunshot victim.

As I arrived in the area of E 38th St and Walnut, I was flagged down by Sgt. L. Waychoff who directed me to park close to the scene. Sgt. Waychoff then advised to put on latex gloves and transport the victim in my unit. The victim was placed in the backseat of my unit, and transported to ORMC in route Code 3. The victim identified himself to me as Alviderez, Jesus W/H/M.

After I was no longer needed at ORMC, I once again asked Dispatch where I was needed. Dispatch advised they needed an officer to respond to the area of Yukon and N Grandview Ave for a gunshot victim.

I began driving over to the location until I heard several units in the area. I was then redirected to Faudree and E 191 for a gunshot victim.

Once again, several officers advised they were on scene with the victim, to which Dispatch then advised of shots fired at Ross Elementary School at 4600 Everglade Ave. I then responded to that location Code 3.

While responding, I was flagged down on E 191 and Billy Hext by Ofc. I. Hawkins. I had the intention that Ofc. Hawkins was with a gunshot victim and needed assistance. I stopped to aid and was informed by her of patrol unit had broken down and she needed a ride.

Ofc. Hawkins grabbed her patrol rifle and rode inside my patrol unit for the remainder of the incident. Ofc. Hawkins and I then responded to Ross Elementary to locate the shooting suspect.

Before our arrival, an ECISD police officer advised the scene was Code 4, and as we arrived, Sgt. T. Autry instructed us to go to the area of E 38th St and N Adams Ave in reference to a crime scene. Sgt. Autry advised he needed OPD officers on that scene to secure it for the Texas Rangers/ FBI.

Ofc. Hawkins and I responded to E 38th St and N Adams Ave to observe the scene to be closer to the 3600 Blk of N Adams Ave. As I arrived on scene, I observed the deceased victim being the mail carrier Ator had shot and stolen the mail carrier from.

I further observed Ator's vehicle, being the gold 1999 Toyota Camry bearing TX LP #LHH4711, in the middle of the street. The scene was then taped off to prevent bystanders and media from entering and photographing the deceased victim.

A SO Deputy was also on scene that had already began canvassing the scene. The Deputy advised that the deceased victim was identified as Granados, Mary W/H/F ). The Deputy further advised of Mary's sisters and mother were close by the scene.

While still on scene, I was informed by the Deputy about two key witnesses that observed Ator shooting Mary after removing her from the mail carrier.

One witness identified herself as Hill, Melyssa W/N/F ( ). Hill began advising that she was at the red light facing EB at E 38th St and N Dixie Blvd behind Ator while he was still inside of his gold Toyota. Hill then advised she observed Ator step out of his vehicle and began shooting the vehicle in front of him (unknown description of vehicle).

Hill then advised that Ator turned around and fired once towards her while she was sitting inside of her blue 1997 GMC Yukon XL . Hill advised that she ducked down inside of her vehicle and heard Ator leave from the scene in his vehicle.

Hill then advised that she proceeded to drive off while still ducking down and had turned down N Adams Ave thinking it was her street.

(SENTENCE REDACTED)

Hill then advised that Ator then saw her and had shot towards her again, shot Mary again, and drove off in the mail carrier van. Hill advised she remained on scene and called for OPD, but the lines were too busy.

Hill advised she then called Ector County SO. Hill did advise of taking a photograph of Ator before he drove off and did agree to fill out a field witness statement. Photographs of Hill's damaged vehicle was taken to be tagged into CSU as evidence.

I then spoke to another witness who identified herself as Castellanos, Amanda W/N/F ( ). Castellanos began advising she heard two shots outside of her residence at Adams Ave and went to inspect.

Castellanos then advised she observed Ator grabbing Mary out of her mail carrier, shooting her, and driving off in the mail carrier van. Castellanos then advised that she told her son to call for police while she ran outside to check on Mary.

Castellanos advised she works as a RN nurse at ORMC. Castellanos then advised she checked Mary's pulse but could not find one

and observed Mary to have a blank stare. Castellanos advised she informed dispatch of Mary's status and went back inside of her residence. Castellanos agreed to fill out a field witness statement for documentation.

Ofc. Hawkins continued canvassing the area with the Deputy and collected more field witness statements of nearby residents. (See Ofc. Hawkins Officer report on Case # 19-0030502 for further)

I then took photographs of the scene including Ator's vehicle and the shell casings found on the ground. The photographs were also tagged into CSU as evidence along with the photographs taken of Hill's vehicle.

Later on, I was relieved by Cpl. Wescoat to go out of service and go home. I had to leave my patrol unit at the crime scene due to it being taped off inside of the scene.

Nothing further at this time.

