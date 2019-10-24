AUSTIN, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Texas Oil and Gas Association celebrated its 100th year with an energy forum in Austin.
Industry leaders who spoke were focused on the challenges they face today and they plan to overcome them.
Governor Greg Abbott also spoke at the forum, and promised the energy business professionals that he will continue to fight for the industry, which he said is the backbone of the state's economy.
ONLY ON CBS7: Oil and gas leaders breakdown challenges the industry is facing today at 100th annual forum in Austin
AUSTIN, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Texas Oil and Gas Association celebrated its 100th year with an energy forum in Austin.