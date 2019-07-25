ONLY ON CBS7: Man speaks out after fight at Whataburger

One family says... It was a trip to whataburger gone totally wrong...

Odessa police are investigating a fight at whataburger.

Cbs7's haley harrison sat down with the odessa man... Who says... It could have been a lot worse.

A broken and bloody nose is what this odessa man was left with after what was supposed to be a quick trip to the whataburger on 8th street.

The man... Who asked not to be identified... Says he got into a verbal argument with another man because his sons' needed to use the bathroom and had waited for some time.

He tells us the man then pulled out a gun... And out of his military instincts took action to protect his family and put him through one of the bathroom doors.

"It should have never happened...."

He says he should have walked away...

Police say... Around 10 o'clock on tuesday... They responded to whataburger in reference to the fight.

Police tell me that the suspect drove off in a white dodge 4-door white pick-up...

But... Are still in the process of getting surveillance footage from whataburger... And attempting a suspect description.

I also reached out to whataburger this afternoon and they are working right now to get me a statement.

