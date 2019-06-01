ONLY ON CBS7: Family of man killed at car wash hold protest

The family of a man who died from injuries sustained by being hit by a car held a protest demanding answers Saturday morning.

Garza, 22, was hit by a vehicle at Car-isma Car Wash in Fort Stockton on April 27th. Garza was taken to the hospital with critical injuries then transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa where he died four days later due to brain swelling and other injuries.

The protest was held in front of the Fort Stockton Courthouse. Garza’s family claimed they haven’t received answers from the Fort Stockton Police Department concerning the incident.

On May 10th, Fort Stockton Police Chief Ryan Skelton told CBS7 that no one has been arrested for the incident.

In the statement, the department said the suspects name is not being released, naming three reasons why a department may decide to withhold a name.

In part, the statement says, “As standard practice, we use three guidelines to determine when a suspect’s identity is immediately published; 1) an affidavit is filed, or an arrest is made, 2) the eminent threat to public safety is present or 3) the eminent threat to the protection of property is present...”

The full statement can be read at the end of this article.

The department told CBS7 several weeks ago that they’re working with the 112th District Attorney’s Office to let a grand jury decide if the driver will be charged. Chief Skelton said that is most likely when the driver’s identity will be released.

Michael Garza’s 4-year-old daughter, Nova, played in the park on Saturday while her family and friends protested in front of the courthouse.

Garza’s grandmother, Ramona Esqueda, had tears in her eyes as she recounted the moment she learned of the accident and her grandson’s death.

“And this time that I should have been there for him, I just couldn’t save him. I couldn’t save him. I’m hurting so much, I just want justice done,” she said.

Michael Garza and Nova lived at his grandmother’s house. Esqueda said Michael came home from work and asked her to watch Nova. Garza then went to meet a friend.

Esqueda said Garza was walking across the parking lot to Sonic when he was hit by the vehicle. The grandmother said after the accident, police stopped by her house to update the family on their investigation.

“The chief of police came to my house with another officer. And my husband asked why was there no arrests made, why was there no breathalyzer or drug testing done? There was not probable cause was his answer. No probable cause, and my grandson is dead,” she said.

Esqueda said the family has asked the department many questions, but aren’t receiving the information they want.



“We’re still investigating. That’s all we get. We’re still investigating,” she said.

Michael Garza’s mother, Telma Garza, said she is concerned about the thoroughness of the investigation.



“The person investigating it had also said that it wasn’t done right. In fact, the investigator wasn’t called out there till the next day,” she said.

The family said justice to them is an apology and a sentence.

“All I want is just, I want justice and things to be fair. I think if it would have been somebody else or myself, or if my son had done it, he’d have been in jail that night,” she said.

The CBS7 article published on May 10th with more details is listed below.

-----

Fort Stockton Police are still investigating the death of a man at a car wash two weeks after it happened, according to Chief Ryan Skelton.

On Saturday, April 27, investigators say a driver hit 22-year-old Mike Garza, who was standing in the parking lot of the Car-isma Car Wash. He died four days later of brain swelling and other injuries according to a Facebook post.

Chief Skelton tells CBS7 that his officers are working with the 112th District Attorney’s Office in this investigation. He still would not release the name of the driver and no one has been arrested. When asked if the suspect was related to someone in local law enforcement, he said he didn’t know and would have to look at the case file. When asked if the suspect had undergone any breathalyzer or toxicology tests immediately after the incident, he again said he didn’t know and would have to look at the file.

Skelton also said he didn’t want to release many details because he didn’t want to taint the local jury pool since so few people live in Fort Stockton.

----

The Fort Stockton Police Department’s news release published on May 10th is listed below.

As a department, we want to extend our deepest, sincerest condolences to the family of Michael Garza as he was a member of our City of Fort Stockton family. We cannot imagine the agony that comes with having to say goodbye under these circumstances.

In order to protect an investigation, sensitive information is withheld for release at the appropriate time and with the the consent and cooperation of the responsible prosecuting attorney. As a standard practice, we use three guides to determine when a suspect’s identity is immediately published; 1) an affidavit is filed, or an arrest is made, 2) the eminent threat to public safety is present or 3) the eminent threat to the protection of property is present.

The integrity of any investigation must be guarded. In sensitive investigations such as this one, we take even more precautions to ensure the protection of facts, evidence and those who are involved. We do not want the case to be tried on social media or in the public arena. There are evidentiary rules that must be followed, and the right so those involved must be protected. These investigations take time to complete thoroughly. We understand that this case hits close to home with many members of our community.

I have met with the family of the victim, extended our sincere condolences and allowed them time to visit about the investigation. This was done in hopes of helping with their managing of this life altering and sad circumstance they have been faced with.

We ask for your continued support and patience with the necessary process.

Ryan Skelton

