ONLY ON CBS7: FBI charges Odessa minister with producing and distributing child porn

An Odessa minister arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office earlier this month for exposing himself and sexually assaulting a child, now faces federal charges of producing and distributing child porn.

In an FBI arrest affidavit obtained exclusively by CBS7, investigators say David King took pictures of a juvenile boy that he had an inappropriate relationship with for almost a year between 2017 and 2018.

Investigators say King admitted he also had sexual encounters with two other boys between the ages of 10 and 12 - and that he had looked at some 25,000 pictures of child pornography on his computer and cell phone.

The boy's mother told the FBI King continued to send him letters after she wouldn't let him see King anymore. In the letters, the affidavit states King told the boy he could live with him after he turned 18 and that he loved him with "GODLY" love. It says King also called the mother the Devil for taking the boy away from him.

If convicted, King faces 15 to 30 years in prison.