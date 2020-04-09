ONLY ON CBS7: Coronavirus patient says learn from my mistakes

When 28-year-old Hayley Green woke up Monday morning, she had no idea her life would change drastically in just a few hours.

She started feeling bad when she got home from the grocery store, and it all went downhill from there, getting worse hour by hour.

Here's how she summed up the past four days.

"Hell. Am I allowed to say that? …. It's nothing like the flu."

Haley felt bad, but she had no idea she had coronavirus.

She tested negative for flu and strep on Tuesday, but felt so bad Wednesday; the nurse hotline told her to go to the emergency room immediately.

"I went to the ER. My fever was 103. I couldn't stand up. I couldn't breathe. They took me into triage and treated me all day. And it turns out I'm positive."

Since then, she's been stuck in bed. Hayley hasn't been able to see her two girls since Monday.

And she has no one to help her while she tries to get better.

One of the things she says she thinks about now is that she thought it would never happen to her.

"To be completely honest, I joked about it. I didn't think it was that big of a deal. I thought the media just over-hypes things. I didn't think it was that big of a deal. I thought people were stupid for doing this whole social distancing."

"I didn't do social distancing to a tee at all. I mean, I still hung out with my friends. I still, you know, went places. I went to New Mexico two weeks ago while not thinking anything of it. I feel terrible. Getting it is the worst pain I've ever been through."

And her message to you is a simple one.

"Just take it seriously, I know that people don't think it's that serious, but it is. I didn't think it was that serious. But this is our lives, and if we do not social distance and if we do not quarantine ourselves, it's just gonna get worse and worse and worse."