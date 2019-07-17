ONLY ON CBS7: Bar, which allegedly served woman charged with killing twins, being investigated by TABC

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar where Odessa Police say a woman was drinking before she hit and killed 6-year-old-twins with her car.

The TABC tells us Toby’s Lounge, which is inside the MCM Grande Fun Dome, that there is “an active investigation stemming from a complaint received on July 4 for allegations of selling alcohol to an intoxicated person; that investigation remains open."

Angelica Garcia Is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

On the night of the 3rd, investigators say she was headed west on Business 20, drove through a barricade at the end of the road, and hit and killed Mia and May Coy.

They were playing behind the barricade by their family's fireworks stand.

Garcia’s bond is $70,000, which she was able to make.

