ONLY ON CBS7: Pitch hits young baseball player in the head

It was the first inning, in the first tournament game of the day for the Mystery Baseball 12U Major team at Hogan Park in Midland.

12-year-old Diego "Gogo" Orona was up to bat, when suddenly, a pitch hit him in the head, the assistant coach and his father, Roger Orona, told us.

“It hit him right behind the left ear underneath the helmet. That’s when he fell the ground unconscious," Orona said. "I was on first base, and I noticed he wasn’t getting up so I ran to him.”

He told us Gogo was rushed to Covenant Women's and Children's Hospital in Lubbock for emergency surgery to elevate his skull, which is fractured.

Orona said the surgery went well, but they are waiting on more information from doctors after his MRI results get in on Monday.

They MRI will show if blood is flowing properly to Gogo's head, and if he will be able to regain his sight.

He added that the support from the community has been overwhelming since the incident on Sunday that rocked their family.

“Everyone who knows Gogo - his classmates, opposing teams, the players on his team - they were all praying. Everyone else, the whole community of Midland-Odessa - I want to thank each one of you for y'all's prayers," Orona said. "It really means a lot to us and Gogo. To give him the strength to continue this, and hopefully he will bounce back stronger than ever.”

As prayers for Gogo filter through social media, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for medical bills.

The fundraiser is called "GOGOSTRONG."

