ONLY ON CBS7: Body found near I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland County; Believed to be man missing since November

ATV riders riding South of WCR 140 near the Pilot Truck Stop on I-20 and Loop 250 found a body Sunday, according to Midland County Sheriff Richard Gillette.

He tells CBS7 he believes it's the body of Hamil Cody Ross, who's been missing for three months. He says detectives won't be completely sure until after an autopsy.

There are rumors going around on social media that Ross was buried in the desert and/or badly burned and that children found him in Terrell County. Gillette says all are not true.