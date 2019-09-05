OHS student charged after making shooting threat

An Odessa High School student has been charged after district officials say she admitted to threatening to shoot up the school.

The following comes from ECISD:

This afternoon two Odessa High School students came forward to an assistant principal saying another student, a 9th-grade female, threatened to shoot up the school. Our ECISD police officers immediately responded, found the girl and she admitted to saying it. She was charged with threatening to use or exhibit a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. The girl did not have a weapon, and police officers do not believe students or staff were in danger.

We always take these types or threats seriously – it is never a joking matter. This week, in particular, this type of threat hits too close to home. We want to assure our community the safety of our students and staff members is our top priority. Thank you to the students who reported this, and thank you to our school leaders and police officers who dealt with the situation quickly. It is a reminder that ‘if you see something, say something’ is first line of defense in maintaining our safety.