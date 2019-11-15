OHS assistant band director in search of a new kidney

One member of the Odessa High School family is in need of a new organ.

The assistant band director at OHS said these past few months he’s been trying to turn his life around by getting a new kidney.

The Odessa High band is defined by strength and spirit and that’s exactly what Assistant Band Direct Dave Polk needs now.

For the past two years while he’s been helping lead the band, Polk has been getting used to a new rhythm.

Throughout these years he’s been dealing with kidney failure.

“I do dialysis every night while I sleep, about nine hours’ worth of dialysis,” Polk said. “It’s not really restricting too much. I have to watch what I eat, be careful with how much I drink. Just a changing lifestyle.”

Since June, Polk has been on the waiting list to get a new kidney hoping someone can give to him after he’s given so much.

Polk tells me he and his wife adopted five girls all sisters eight years ago bringing the Polk clan up to eight children.

“So, there’s my motivation right there is to become healthy again so I can continue to raise them,” he said.

Polk said most of his students know about his situation and have been supportive of him on his journey.

He said he hopes his story can inspire others to become donors as well.

“It really kind of hits home when they know someone that needs an organ donation, a kidney,” Polk said. “And so, it helps them decide if they want to be an organ donor.”

If you would like to donate to Polk’s PayPal account to help out with their medical expenses you can find a link to that account by clicking < href="https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8gfgpuRYBs">here

However, Polk told me more than anything he would like to see more people sign up to become organ donors. You can do that by clicking < href="http://Www.medicalcityfortworth.com/signmeup">here

