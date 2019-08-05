OFR investigating multiple cases of car arson

Odessa Fire Rescue is investigating after three cars were set on fire in front of a home in central Odessa.

According to the city of Odessa, firefighters were called out at about 12:30 am Saturday to the 1300 block of E. 18th street.

When they arrived, they found three cars that were fully engulfed.

It was originally called out as a structure fire.

No other damage was reported, and the Fire Marshal is investigating the case.

If anyone has information or video of what happened, please contact Odessa Fire Rescue.