OA: Affidavit details how man shot and killed his estranged wife and car wash owner Thanksgiving week

Two days before Thanksgiving, an Odessa man went to a local car wash, crashed into a Cadillac Escalade, then walked up to it and shot and killed the two people inside, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained this week by the Odessa American.

The affidavit details how Fabian Chavez Polvon, 36, apparently tracked his estranged wife to the Apex Car Wash on 8th Street.

A witness told police they saw a white Ford F-350 pickup collide with the Escalade.

Afterwards, the witness said the suspect, later identified as Polvon, walked over and shot 36-year-old Joseph Granado multiple times as he was trying to get out of the passenger side of the SUV.

Granado owned the Apex Car Wash.

Video surveillance then showed Polvon walk to the driver’s side and shoot his wife, 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Polvon, several times through the door.

Then Polvon pulled his wife out of the car and left her on the ground, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly contacted Linda Hinojos, Tiffany's cousin, and she said Tiffany told her she was going to go see Granado and give him a gift that she had made for him.

Hinojos also said Tiffany had filed for divorce from Fabian several months ago and since then, Fabian had been threatening to kill her if he found out that she was talking with other men, the affidavit stated.

Hinojos said Fabian knew his wife was in a relationship with Granado and knew where he lived and worked. She also reportedly told officers that Fabian knew where his wife was when he shouldn’t have known and believed he was tracking her vehicle or phone.

Fabian Polvon is still in the Ector County Jail under a $1 million bond.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE ODESSA AMERICAN.