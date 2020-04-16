Nursing home resident in Odessa tests positive for coronavirus, name of nursing home not shared

A nursing home resident in Odessa has tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials have not said what nursing home the resident was staying at.

The following comes from Medical Center Hospital:

A nursing home patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at

Medical Center Hospital.

The patient was brought in from a local nursing home on Tuesday, April 14. The patient was eventually tested for COVID-19 and the test came

back positive on Wednesday, April 15.

MCH officials immediately reported the test result to the Ector County Health Department.