Nursing home resident in Odessa tests positive for coronavirus, name of nursing home not shared

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- A nursing home resident in Odessa has tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials have not said what nursing home the resident was staying at.
The following comes from Medical Center Hospital:
A nursing home patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at
Medical Center Hospital.
The patient was brought in from a local nursing home on Tuesday, April 14. The patient was eventually tested for COVID-19 and the test came
back positive on Wednesday, April 15.
MCH officials immediately reported the test result to the Ector County Health Department.