North Carolina attorney general suing e-cigarette companies for marketing toward minors

North Carolina’s attorney general is pushing back against e-cigarette companies directly targeting their ads toward minors.

The lawsuit taking aim at eight e-cigarette companies says companies unlawfully target youths through social media, flavoring their products and by failing to verify the ages of people buying e-cig products.

It’s estimated that about one in five high school students use e-cigarettes.

The attorney general is calling the widespread use among kids an epidemic that needs to be fought.

“Companies don’t need to do that,” Odessa Resident Cinda Brown said. “Too many kids are thinking e-cigs are fun. They see the vaping online, they want to see the cool tricks and they do not understand how much nicotine is involved. They don’t understand that it is addictive, and they don’t understand the health risks they are facing.”

“I think they should be able to advertise to anybody,” Odessa Resident Jerry Dozier said. “We’re in America, we’re free, they’re also free so they should be able to make a choice.”

This lawsuit comes days after the first known vaping-related death was reported in Illinois.

