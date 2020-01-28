UPDATE: John Norman wins Midland City Council election

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) - John Norman leads Adrian Urquidi and Steven Villela for the District 2 Midland city council seat in early voting.
UPDATE: 8:51 p.m.
Jonh Norman wins the Midland City Council district 2 seat with 62% of the vote in the unofficial finals results..
**************************************************************
According to the Midland Election office, the early vote totals included the mail-in ballots.
Here are the totals:
John Norman 206 votes - 72%
Adrian Urquidi 57 votes - 20%
Steven Villela 23 votes - 8%
The winner replaces John Love III who stepped down to run for the U.S. Senate seat of John Cornyn.
He dropped out of that race a few months ago.