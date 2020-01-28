UPDATE: John Norman wins Midland City Council election

John Norman leads Adrian Urquidi and Steven Villela for the District 2 Midland city council seat in early voting.

UPDATE: 8:51 p.m.

Jonh Norman wins the Midland City Council district 2 seat with 62% of the vote in the unofficial finals results..

**************************************************************

According to the Midland Election office, the early vote totals included the mail-in ballots.

Here are the totals:

John Norman 206 votes - 72%

Adrian Urquidi 57 votes - 20%

Steven Villela 23 votes - 8%

The winner replaces John Love III who stepped down to run for the U.S. Senate seat of John Cornyn.

He dropped out of that race a few months ago.