No update on Midland biker gang shooting

There are no updates on Sunday's biker gang shooting from the Midland Police Department today, according to a city spokesperson.

She tells CBS7, "No new updates at this time. Once I have updates, I'll send a release out."

She also said there is no timeline for anything new.

Midland Police say a shoot-out started at the Your Place bar Sunday evening between rival biker gangs. Four people were shot. The last information we got from police Sunday was that one person was killed, two were in critical condition and one was in fair condition.

Police have not released the names of those who were shot nor said if anyone has been arrested. The bikers were last seen Sunday night riding West.

MPD scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the state of gangs in West Texas, but abruptly canceled it 30 minutes prior saying they needed to do more research. That news conference has not been rescheduled.